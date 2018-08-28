KARE 11’s Randy Shaver Reveals His Cancer Has Returned

Long-serving KARE 11 news anchor Randy Shaver has revealed he has cancer again.

In a tweet Monday evening, the popular Twin Cities TV personality said he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

It comes 20 years after he was diagnosed with, and beat, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and says he’s determined to “go 2-for-2.”

In a longer post on Facebook, Shaver wrote: “My prognosis is good, but the road ahead will not be easy.

“It’s the “process” I dread.

“I have a great family support system both at home and at KARE. We caught it early thanks to a yearly physical and great doctor care. I’m lucky. ‘Real Men Wear Gowns’ is not just a slogan – it can save lives.”

Since being diagnosed the first time, Shaver has launched a charity, the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund, which raises money for local cancer research efforts.

Since its launch, the charity has raised more than $6 million, and every year holds popular events including a charity golf tournament and the “Shaver Shuffle 5K.”

Just this past April, Shaver reflected on 20 years since his first battle in an interview with KARE 11, describing how some of the damage wrought by his initial treatment had permanent effects, but saying how much further cancer treatment has come since then.

Shaver’s time at KARE 11 has now seen him joined by his son, Ryan, who is a sports reporter at the station.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook