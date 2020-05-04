Kasota man facing 2 sex-related charges involving teen

(Mankato, MN) – A Kasota man is facing sex-related charges that police say involved a teen girl.

Isaiah Michael Martinez, 21, was charged in Blue Earth County Court last week with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl told police she was highly intoxicated and was in and out of consciousness when she woke up to Martinez having sex with her.

The girl and Martinez had been at a friend’s house playing a drinking game, according to the complaint. The victim told investigators that Martinez assisted her to the bathroom so she could throw up. She laid down afterwards and recalled Martinez laying behind her on the couch telling her to take her pants off, according to the complaint. She told police the next time she woke up, Martinez had just finished having sex with her.

The victim had a friend pick her up at around 2 a.m., according to the complaint.

Martinez texted the victim about nine days after the incident to tell her he was sorry, and again the following day, according to the complaint. She did not respond to his messages, and hadn’t spoken to him since the March 21 incident.

The victim told police she and Martinez had a previous sexual relationship that began when she was 13 or 14 and Martinez was 18.

Witnesses confirmed that the victim was extremely drunk and needed help going to the bathroom, according to the complaint.

Police say they tried to contact Martinez numerous times through phone, text, and in person at his home, but he did not respond. Martinez is an “ongoing risk” to the victim, according to the complaint.

A warrant has been issued since his location is unknown.