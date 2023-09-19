Kasota receives grant for public facilities upgrade
September 19, 2023 11:52AM CDT
The city of Kasota will receive more than half a million dollars in grants from the Small Cities Development Program.
The grants, announced yesterday by Governor Tim Walz, were awarded to 36 cities, townships, and counties across Greater Minnesota to be used for property rehabilitation, upgrading public facilities, and other economic development projects.
Kasota’s $554,000 grand will be used for public facilities upgrades.