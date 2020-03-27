Kato Pizzeria offers toilet paper for pies in unusual restaurant special

(Mankato, MN) – Kato Pizzeria has found a creative way to sell pies as they deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campus pizza joint is teaming up with ZerneClean to give customers a 4-pack of toilet paper for every large pizza purchased.

The unusual promotion comes as hopeful toilet paper shoppers are scrambling to find TP only to encounter empty shelves.

The restaurant says they’ll make, bake, or freeze a pizza, and share the toilet paper until its gone.