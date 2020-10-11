Kato Public Charter School awarded grant for drinking water

(Mankato, MN) – Kato Public Charter School has been awarded a grant from the Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) that will give staff and students more access to drinking water.

The grant, which caps at $2,000, will provide funds for new bottle-filling water fountains and reusable water bottles that will encourage water consumption, and support safe COVID-19 practices.

Kristen Friedrichs, SHIP Coordinator, said the effort aligns with SHIP’s goal to create healthier communities by expanding access to non-sugar-sweetened beverages.

Blue Earth County SHIP works with local communities, schools, and businesses to implement strategies that help prevent chronic diseases so people can live longer, healthier lives.