Kato Public Charter School won’t require masks for the upcoming school year

Kato Public Charter School says they won’t require masks for students and staff in the upcoming school year.

The school said in a press release that masks would not be mandated in their school buildings.

“Even though Kato Public Charter School follows the District 77 calendar and busing, we are NOT part of District 77,” says the release. “Our students and staff will have the choice if they would like to wear a mask.”

The school says they wanted to “clear up any confusion,” following the Mankato Area Public School Board mask requirement vote Monday night.

“The district guidelines will be followed on District 77 busing, but Kato Public Charter School is following the CDC guidelines and letting students, parents, and staff make the choice,” the release says.