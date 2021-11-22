Keep Your Pet Safe This Thanksgiving

Let’s talk about Thanksgiving and your pet . Many dishes that make holiday meals special for humans can be harmful to your dog or cat. So, here are some tips for keeping your pet safe, courtesy of the ASPCA:

. Diana Guerrero is an animal behavior specialist and publisher of the website ArkAnimals.com. She says that sharing the drumstick with your dog or cat shouldn’t make you feel guilty – in fact, you’re doing them a favor! Turkey skin can cause pancreatitis, bones can puncture the digestive tract, and undercooked turkey can cause salmonella. Speaking of salmonella: Cooks should wash their hands before touching an animal. According tothe experts at Petsmart, many animals get food poisoning when they’re fed or petted by someone who’s handled raw poultry.

Pet safety tip #3: Watch the spices . Onions, garlic, and sage sound like the start of a good stuffing recipe, but they're big trouble for pets. Onions and garlic contain a compound called thiosulphate, which is toxic to pets, and sage and many other herbs contain oils that can depress an animal's central nervous system.

Secure the trash. According to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, many emergencies happen the day after Thanksgiving, when an animal smells goodies in the trash can. In addition to all the unhealthy food, your dog or cat can ingest things like pop-up timers, foil, and plastic wrap. So be sure to double bag all your trash and place it in a secure container.