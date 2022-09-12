Kellogg’s New Instabowl Cereals

Are you tired of having to make sure your milk’s not sour so you can have a bowl of cereal? Kellogg’s has you covered with their new Instabowls, where you just add water and end up with milk. The milk comes from the large dose of milk powder in each bowl, which has a fill line to make sure that the rehydrated milk isn’t too thick or watery. Instabowls for Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch are on sale now at Walmart and will eventually be offered to other stores nationwide.