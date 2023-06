A Kenyon woman was killed in a collision between a pickup and a tractor in Goodhue County.

The name of the 48-year-old, who was behind the wheel of a GMC Sierra, has not yet been released.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Highway 56 when the northbound pickup and a southbound farm tractor collided.

Logan Andrew Kremmin, 19, of Northfield, who was operating the tractor, wasn’t injured.