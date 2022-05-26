Kevin Spacey Charged In UK With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

LONDON (AP) – British prosecutors have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday that Spacey “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The charges follow a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them.

The former “House of Cards” star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

The U.K. charges were announced as Spacey was testifying in a courtroom in New York City in a civil lawsuit.

Spacey didn’t respond to reporters as he left the courthouse.