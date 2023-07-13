Kevin Spacey Fights Back Tears As He Testifies How Sex Abuse Allegations ‘Exploded’ His Career
July 13, 2023 1:04PM CDT
LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey has fought back tears and dabbed his eyes with a tissue as he told jurors in a London court how sexual misconduct allegations six years ago had destroyed his career.
In emotional testimony Thursday, Spacey denied sexually assaulting three men and chalked up crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as having been a “clumsy pass.”
The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault.
Spacey’s stellar film, television and stage career went into a spiral in 2017 as the #metoo movement gained momentum and a fellow actor accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.