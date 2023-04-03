‘Kickoff to Summer at the Fair’ to return for a 3rd summer

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair, the popular slice-of-the-fair will return for the third year.

Tickets for the spring-into-summer event running May 25 to 28, go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6. This four-day event includes food, brews, music, shopping, free parking, and family fun at the beautiful and iconic Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair features more than 30 popular State Fair food and beverage vendors, and an eclectic lineup of music and entertainment on three stages.

Tickets are $12.50 each in advance online (fees and tax included); children 4 and under are free and do not require a ticket. Save $3 when you buy in advance. Tickets at the gate will be $15.50 each. Tickets are valid for a specific day.

