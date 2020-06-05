Kids Create Chalk Mural That Embraces Diversity

Like many moms across the country, Amber White of Naperville, Illinois, was wondering how to explain the social unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd to her children.

The conversation was even more complicated for Amber because her husband is African-American.

So instead of just talking about what’s going on with her bi-racial kids, she sat down with them in the driveway of their home, dumped out a box of chalk, and started drawing.

Together, they chatted about love and inclusion and treating everyone with kindness. And, they created an epic, beautiful mural of three colorful hearts.

Amber said her hope is to teach her children that the things happening now don’t have to keep happening — and that one day everyone will truly treated equally.

Source: Patch