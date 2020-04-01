Kids under threat: Virus hitting juvenile detention centers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For the tens of thousands of kids locked up in juvenile detention centers and other correctional facilities across America, the coronavirus is on its way.

Louisiana confirmed this week that a staff member and three children in state custody had contracted the virus. Minnesota, New York, Texas and Connecticut also have reported positive tests among youth or staff.

More than 30 correctional administrators and children’s rights advocates called Tuesday for the release of vulnerable youths and for the stoppage of all new admissions. They also want a clear safety plan for those who remain inside, including access to adequate cleaning supplies and contact with loved ones.