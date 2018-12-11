KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 Coming To Mankato

KIDZ BOP is bringing their kid-friendly version of adult songs to Mankato this coming summer.

The KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

KIDZ BOP, a chorus of child singers, debuted in 2001. Their compilations of hit songs became so popular that they have routinely debuted within the Billboard Top Ten, selling close to ten million copies of albums, beginning with KIDZ BOP, Vol. 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Verizon Center box office, by phone at (800) – 745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

