Kiester receives federal grant to repair, maintain wastewater treatment plant

The City of Kiester will receive $4 million in federal funding to replace aging, damaged pipes and maintain its wastewater treatment plant.

Thursday, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced the funding, which comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program.

A press release says multiple fractures, holes, and blockages were reported in the pipes over the past five years. The funding will benefit more than 500 Faribault County residents in Kiester with replacements and improvements to the wastewater treatment facility.