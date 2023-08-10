Kilkenny porch fire caused by air conditioner

A fire at a Kilkenny home was caused by an air conditioner.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the fire at 232 Laurel Ave at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find the interior of the front porch engulfed in flames that were spreading to other rooms inside the home. The fire was extinguished and the smoke vented.

Constance Weber, 78, who lived at the home, said the fire had started in the porch area. A press release says Weber had plugged in a window air conditioner and later heard crackling coming from the unit. Weber discovered the unit and the wall were on fire when she inspected the noise.

The press release says the interior and front of the home sustained smoke and fire damages, but estimates have not yet been determined.

Weber was not injured in the fire and is staying with family members in the Kilkenny area.

Fire departments from Kilkenny and Montgomery responded to the fire.