Kim Jong Un Visiting Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia and North Korea say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, where he is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s website said Kim’s visit is at Putin’s invitation and would take place “in the coming days.”

The visit also was reported by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency, saying he would meet with Putin.

Associated Press journalists near the North Korea-Russia border saw a green train with yellow trim — similar to one used by Kim on previous foreign trips — at a station on the North Korean side.