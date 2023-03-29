Kiwanis Club pledges $50K to My Place playground

The Mankato Kiwanis Club has pledged $50,000 towards the playground planned for the new My Place building.

My Place, which opened in 2018 as the Boys and Girls Club, kicked off a capital campaign last month for its new Stadium Rd building, which will provide nearly three times the space of the current location.

Half of the Kiwanis Club pledge came from the club itself; the other half – which is at more than 70 percent of the goal – will come from members.

The Mankato Kiwanis Club has provided a Reading Oasis to children who attend My Place for the last couple of summers, according to a press release.

“Mankato Kiwanis is proud to continue its support of MY Place as it begins this exciting new phase of its service to Mankato’s children,” said Mankato Kiwanis President Liz Paul. “For us, it’s a dynamic extension of and addition to what we continue to provide through Kiwanis Camp Patterson, Kiwanis Holiday Lights, and Kiwanis Thunder of Drums.”

