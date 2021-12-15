Kiwanis Holiday Lights closing tonight

Kiwanis Holiday Lights will shut down tonight due to impending storms.

It’s the first time in the event’s history that the display has gone dark because of the weather forecast.

“We want to make sure our volunteers stay safe as well as the visitors that come from the region to enjoy the event,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President. “Our executive team made the decision based on the forecasted high winds and current tornado watch, as well as possible heavy rains and freezing conditions,” he said.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is expected to reopen as usual on Thursday.

Minnesota is under a high wind advisory beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service predicts winds up to 60 mph and fast-moving thunderstorm storms with the potential of becoming severe.