Kiwanis Holiday Lights had record year

(Mankato, MN) – The Kiwanis Holiday Lights had a record year, according to its Board of Directors.

The event raised an all-time high of $65,000, which will be donated to 69 non-profits that assisted with the 2019 event. Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik credited the record numbers to mild December temperatures.

According to a press release from the Kiwanis Club:

Over 160,000 people attended the 33-day event in 2019, an average of nearly 4,900 attendees per night.

Attendees donated 12 tons of food to 19 regional food shelves.

The event was completely volunteer-led and operated, with set-up completed over 10 days, and tear-down taking 2.5 days.

Volunteers from non-profit groups contributed 12,000 hours towards set-up, tear-down, and evening volunteering throughout the event.

More than 100 Greater Mankato businesses participated as cash or in-kind sponsors, showing continued support for the annual event.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights has been in existence since 2012. Over 1,160,000 people have visited the event to date. Planning for the 2020 event is already underway, with the opening parade and lighting ceremony scheduled for Friday, November 27th.