Kiwanis Holiday Lights kicks off 10th year this Friday

Kiwanis Holiday Lights will celebrate its 10th season starting this Friday in Sibley Park.

A parade on Mound Ave at 6 p.m. will kick off the festivities before Santa flips the switch on the lights.

The event is free and open to the public, but cash donations will be collected to support the event and the nonprofit volunteers.

Non-perishable food items will also be collected for the 19 area food shelves that participate in the event.

