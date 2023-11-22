Kiwanis Holiday Lights kicks off Friday

The 11th Annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights opens on Friday night.

Sibley Park visitors will notice several new features in 2023, most notably a 75-foot tree donated by Heidi Boyum, which replaced the previous tree that stood at 45 feet. Fifteen new displays have been set up this year, including a fountain that spouts water, reminiscent of the famous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights is 100% run by volunteers and supports 19 area food banks and a number of non-profit organizations.

Kiwanis President Scott Wojcik said some of those food banks stock for an entire year through the Holiday Lights event.

The 2023 Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins Friday, November 24 at 6 p.m. with the lighted parade, followed by the lighting ceremony at 7 p.m., when Santa throws the switch and brings the magic to life.