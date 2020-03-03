Klobuchar ends her presidential bid, endorses Biden at rally

(AP) – Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and endorsing Joe Biden.

The Minnesota senator appeared with Biden at a rally in Dallas on Monday, saying it was time to “bring dignity and decency back to the White House.” Her voice cracking, Klobuchar said, “I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than by joining his.”

Klobuchar’s exit reflects an urgent push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Pete Buttigieg ended his own campaign Sunday and also endorsed Biden. Klobuchar outlasted better-known Democrats, thanks to a third-place finish in New Hampshire. But she couldn’t turn that into success elsewhere.