Klobuchar surged in New Hampshire. Can she make it count?

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar is hoping her strong third-place finish in New Hampshire will provide enough momentum to be competitive in Nevada and the states that come next in the nominating contest.

But the three-term Minnesota senator is starting from behind in Nevada after focusing almost all her time and campaign resources on New Hampshire and Iowa. That means consolidating establishment and moderate voters, picking up traction with black and Latino Democrats and introducing herself to most everyone else.

Klobuchar said Tuesday that she’s up to the challenge.