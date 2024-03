After 40 years, Kwik Trip will no longer sell its bagged milk.

Kwik Trip made the decision to discontinue the sale of the product due to a substantial decline in demand compared to milk sold in jugs.

Company Vice President John McHugh said it was a “tough decision” to end the sale of a product associated with the Kwik Trip brand for so many years.

Bagged milk will no longer be sold at Kwik Trip stores starting in May.