Labor Day Weekend: What’s Opened, What’s Closed

Monday is Labor Day, and while many workers are still on the job, there will be closures on this federal holiday.

On Sept 6, most bank branches will be closed, although digital services and ATMs are generally still available.

The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on federal holidays, and Labor Day 2021 will be no exception.

In Mankato, city offices will be closed for the holiday. There will be no garbage and recycling pickup.

North Mankato’s City Hall and Taylor Library are also closed.

Retail business set their own hours. Many restaurants, bars, stores, and entertainment venues normally opt to stay open for the holiday. But COVID-19 measures and a nationwide worker shortage could affect normal operating hours at these businesses, so it’s best to call ahead.