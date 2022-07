Lafayette Charter School is closing its doors for good.

The ag-focused school announced last week it would not re-open for the 2022-2023 school year due to staffing shortages and a lack of financial resources.

The schools served students from a number of communities, including New Ulm, Gibbon, Fairfax, Courtland, and more.

Lafayette is about 11 miles north of New Ulm.

The school opened in 1999, according to the New Ulm Journal.