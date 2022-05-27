Lafayette man accused of downtown New Ulm assault that sent victim to ICU

A man is accused of an assault in downtown New Ulm that sent another man to the hospital.

Jason Alan Helget, 37, of Lafayette, was charged Friday with felony counts of 1st and 3rd-degree assault in Brown County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim and a black man were arguing near Frandsen Bank & Trust when Helget intervened and told the victim: “It’s 2022 mother-f**ker,” before punching the victim in the head.

The victim fell backward and hit his head on the curb or street, according to the complaint. Witnesses told police the victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for bleeding on the brain. The victim is sedated and unable to speak, according to the complaint.

A witness identified Helget as the man who punched the victim, and told police Helget ran underneath the mall after the alleged assault. The nearby B & L Bar provided detectives with video of Helget inside the bar the night of the assault.