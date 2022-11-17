Lafayette pursuit suspect drove through yards in stolen vehicle, say investigators

Investigators say the suspect in a recent pursuit drove through the yards of Lafayette residents in a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened on November 2, according to a press release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a driving complaint in Lafayette and attempted to perform a traffic stop. But police say the driver instead “rapidly accelerated,” leading the deputy on a short pursuit.

Police say the suspect drove through the yards of residents in Lafayette before exiting the still-moving vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the patrol Sgt was forced to use his squad car to prevent the suspect’s vehicle from striking a nearby residence.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen from a rural Brown County residence, according to police.

Investigators say they have identified a suspect, but his information will not be released until formal charges have been filed.

Anyone who suffered property damage related to the pursuit should file a report with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 931-1570.