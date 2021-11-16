Lafayette woman injured in crash with semi in Jackson County

A Lafayette woman was injured in a crash with a semi early Monday morning in Jackson County.

Katelyn Marie Ulrich, 21, of Lafayette, was transported to a hospital in Windom with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Highway 60.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Ulrich was a passenger in a Silverado pickup pulling a trailer that was eastbound on Highway 60. The semi, driven by Kevin Leroy Bates, 45, of Le Mars, Iowa, was also eastbound on the highway.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 60 and Jackson Co Rd 24 in Weimer Township, according to the patrol report.

Bates was also transported to the Windom hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old girl was driving the pickup, according to the crash report. Her name was not released. The teen was not injured.

Another passenger in the pickup, 35-year-old Brett Gerald Jasperson of Canby, suffered non-life threatening injuries and also went to the Windom hospital for treatment. Jasperson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.