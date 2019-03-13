Lake Crystal fire causes over $100,000 to rental property

(Lake Crystal, MN) – A fire in Lake Crystal did significant damage to a rental property Monday morning in Lake Crystal.

Fire chief Jeff Becker told SMN that crews responded to the fire at 1 Colwyn Way at 5:15 am and were on the scene for over two hours.

Most of the fire was contained to the kitchen, but the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damages estimated at more than $100,000, according to Beck

No one was home at the time of the fire, but a neighbor told SMN that she heard banging at the home shortly after 1:30 a.m. that morning. A passerby later reported the fire to emergency responders.

The state fire marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.

