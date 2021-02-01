Lake Crystal girl critically injured in St. Peter crash

A Lake Crystal girl was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in St. Peter Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Cherish Minnie Marshall Bechley, 9, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Highways 169 and 22.

Bechley was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chianta Maurice Huntington, 30, of St. Paul. The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Rebecca Ann Sharon, 20, of St. Paul.

Huntington and two other passengers in her Nissan Armada were transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter with non-life threatening injuries. Both passengers are from Lake Crystal: Juanita Yvette Marshall, 27, and a two-year-old boy.

The crash report says both vehicles were traveling on Highway 169 at the time of the crash; Sharon’s Toyota Camry was southbound, Huntington was northbound.

The patrol crash report puts the crash time at 6:50 p.m.