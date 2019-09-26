Lake Crystal Man Accused of Chasing Ex-Girlfriend With Car

A man accused of chasing his ex-girlfriend with his vehicle is facing criminal charges.

Michael Paul Schugel, 34, of Lake Crystal, was charged with two counts of felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness called police just before 8 a.m. on September 22nd to report a man who had been chasing a woman in his car.

Police met with the victim, who said she was at a home in Lake Crystal when she noticed her Schugel – her ex-boyfriend – outside. The victim told police Schugel had been stalking her, and had recently ripped the rear bumper off her vehicle.

Court documents say that when the victim tried to leave the area, Schugel parked his car in front of her’s and tried to stab her tire with a knife. Police found a knife slash on the tire.

The woman told police she was able to drive around Schugel’s vehicle and tried to escape him by going to a storage unit she owns, but Schugel began chasing her with his car. When the woman tried to turn into a driveway, Schugel backed his vehicle into the victim’s rear passenger door before fleeing the scene, according to the complaint.

Court documents say the witness corroborated the victim’s story.

Schugel was found later that evening and was arrested. He told detectives he parked his car in front of his ex’s vehicle because it was a construction zone. He denied having a knife. Schugel said his ex had rammed his car after he found her by some storage units where she was “acting crazy,” according to the complaint.

Schugel has also been charged with misdemeanor harassment, damage to property, domestic assault, and traffic collision.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

