Lake Crystal Man Charged For Falsely Reporting Madelia Gun Chase

A Lake Crystal man has been charged for allegedly falsely reporting a gun chase in Madelia.

Travis James Clay, 37, was charged in Watonwan County Court with gross misdemeanor fictitious emergency 911 call, and misdemeanor falsely reporting a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Madelia police were dispatched March 10th to a 2nd Stree SE home in Madelia for a report of someone with a gun chasing a female into the home.

A perimeter was set around the residence and multiple law enforcement agencies were called to assist. Police approached the vehicle of two people leaving the house with guns drawn, according to the complaint, and realized it was a false report at that time. According to the complaint, a witness said it was probably Clay – an ex-boyfriend – who had made the call.

Clay later admitted to police in an interview that he had made the call. He was angry because he and the witness had recently broken up.

The criminal complaint says Clay currently has pending felony charges in Blue Earth County. He was previously convicted of falsely reporting a crime in 2000 in Blue Earth County.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

