Lake Crystal man charged with sex crimes

(Mankato, MN) – A Lake Crystal man is accused of molesting a child known to him.

Andrew John Teigen, 47, was charged last week with two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

The 1o-year-old victim told child advocacy workers she’d been sleeping in Teigen’s bed on June 15 when he came into the room, intoxicated. The girl said Teigen had kissed her on the lips and fondled her breasts and genitals.

A criminal complaint says Teigen confirmed the girl had slept in his room, but denied touching her or drinking. Teigen told police if he had touched the girl, he was asleep or didn’t do it willingly.