Lake Crystal Man Faces Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

A Lake Crystal man pulled over for a routine speeding stop now faces felony charges after multiple drugs and a gun was allegedly found in his vehicle.

Scott Robert Larsen, age 42, has been charged in Blue Earth County Court with four felony counts of drug sales, and one felony count of 3rd degree drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint, Larsen was pulled over for speeding on Highway 169 near Military Road October 30 when the deputy noticed an uncased shotgun on the passenger seat and a strong odor of marijuana. Court documents say that when Laren was asked to step out of the vehicle it was still in drive, and he seemed surprised by the shotgun next to him.

The deputy located just over two ounces of marijuana, and 22.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine in baggies and other containers in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. The substance in the baggies later tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Larsen admitted he’d smoked meth that morning, according to court documents. He admitted to having a loaded shotgun in the car but told police he wasn’t planning to hurt someone. He denied selling drugs, saying he only smokes a gram of weed per week and that he had so many bags of methamphetamine because he doesn’t like to run out. Deputies later discovered ten $100 bills in Larsen’s wallet.

Larsen is also facing charges of gross misdemeanor firearm possession, and misdemeanor DWI.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

