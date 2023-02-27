Lake Crystal man injured in pickup rollover on Highway 15

A Lake Crystal man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 15 in Nicollet County Monday morning.

Jordan Lee Myers, 21, was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 8:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Myers was southbound on Highway 15 in Lafayette Township when his F-150 left the roadway and rolled. Myers was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol report.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette EMS, and Lafayette Fire Department assisted at the scene.