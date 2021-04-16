Lake Crystal man killed while walking down I-94

A Lake Crystal man was hit and killed while he walking down I-94 in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Nicholas Dean Hunt, 38, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-94 at I-35E.

The patrol says Hunt had been involved in a separate two-vehicle collision on southbound I-35E at eastbound I-94.

Hunt exited his vehicle, then ran down the embankment and into the left lane of westbound I-94, where he was struck, according to the crash report.

The Oldsmobile was driven by Nolan Wade, 20, of Hudson, Wisconsin. Neither Wade nor his passenger was injured in the crash.