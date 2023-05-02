Lake Crystal Rec Center gets $50,000 grant for playground expansion

An indoor playground expansion project at the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center got a big boost from a $50,000 grant from the Mankato Area Foundation.

LCARC announced the 2,200-square-foot expansion in November and began working with grantors and donors to raise funds for the project. The new addition will house a large play structure and accessible ground elements. Also included in the plan is a small exercise space for adults.

The playground will be open to members and non-members along with the rest of the facilities.

“Generosity, philanthropy, and investment in rural Minnesota are what built this facility in 2000,” said LCARC Executive Director Ryan Yunkers. “It’s wonderful to see that generous spirit alive and well again surrounding something that should benefit children and families for decades to come.”