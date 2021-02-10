Lake Crystal semi driver involved in head-on crash in Rice County

A Lake Crystal semi driver was involved in a head-on collision in Rice County Wednesday afternoon.

Eric Chester Anderson 32, was northbound in a Freightliner semi that was side-swiped by a southbound Toyota Rav4 before the compact SUV collided head-on with a Ford Taurus, also northbound.

Anderson was not injured in the crash, which happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 3 in Bridgewater Township.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report identifies the Toyota driver as Edgar John Mattheis, 56, of Faribault. The Ford Taurus driver was 32-year-old Laura Marie Emery, of Northfield. Both drivers were transported to the Northfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.