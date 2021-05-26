Lake Crystal, Truman, Trimont among Mayo Clinic locations to close permanently

Mayo Clinic Health System will permanently close four southwestern Minnesota clinics and another in Iowa.

Lake Crystal, Truman, and Trimont are among the locations slated to close. Clinics in Sherburn and Armstrong, Iowa will also close. The five clinics were initially closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Mayo says low patient volume prior to the pandemic, and new healthcare models, including telehealth, contributed to the closure.

Staff at these clinics were redeployed to Mayo Clinic locations in Fairmont, Mankato, or St. James and will continue their employment, according to a press release. Patients will also be provided care at these locations.