Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in negotiations with superintendent pick
The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial school board has chosen a candidate to replace current Superintendent Tom Farrell, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
The district is in negotiations with Mark Westburg, a superintendent at a public school district in Northern California.
The school board will take action on Westburg’s contract at its Feb 16 board meeting if negotiations are successful.
Westburg would begin his post in July.
