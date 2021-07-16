      Weather Alert

Lake Crystal woman accused of selling meth

Jul 16, 2021 @ 6:30am

A Lake Crystal woman is accused of selling drugs.

Investigators say Lynelle Dawn Loudermilk, 40, twice sold meth to a Minnesota Drug Task Force informant in June.

A criminal complaint says the informant bought seven grams of meth from Loudermilk on June 8.

Police say a second transaction was arranged on June 29 behind a Mankato business.  The complaint says Loudermilk sold an ounce of meth to the informant and asked them to sit in her vehicle for a few minutes so it “didn’t look fishy.”

Loudermilk was charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession.  She’s been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.

