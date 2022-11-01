Lake Crystal woman hospitalized after Rice County crash

A Lake Crystal woman was hospitalized after the Lexus she was driving collided with a semi in Rice County Monday afternoon.

Susan Wilkinson, 56, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The state patrol says Wilkinson was eastbound on Highway 60 and the semi was westbound on the highway from I-35 when the vehicles collided.

The semi driver, Mathew Francis Michels, 36, of Mankato, wasn’t injured.