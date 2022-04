A Lake Crystal woman was injured Thursday in a crash east of Florence, in Lyon County.

Mallory Lynn Schlaffman, 35, suffered non-life threatening injuries after her van lost control on Highway 14, entered the ditch, and rolled. Schlaffman was eastbound at the time of the crash, which is listed as 9:08 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

Schlaffman was transported to Avera Tyler Hospital for medical treatment.