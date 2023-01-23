Lake Hanska main landing closed after pickup fall through ice

The main landing on Lake Hanska has been closed after a pickup truck fell through the ice.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on Saturday afternoon on the east side of the lake off County Road 6.

No one was injured in the incident, and police say arrangements are being made to remove the pickup truck.

The sheriff recommends staying off the ice whenever possible, but keeping windows down for an easy escape if driving on the ice is necessary, avoiding “overdriving” headlights on a vehicle or snowmobile, and telling someone where you are going, and when you are expected to return.

Finally, the sheriff’s office says they recommend DNR guidelines for ice thickness, which is 8 to 12 inches for a car or small pickup, and 12 to 15 inches for a medium truck.