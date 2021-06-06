Lake Lillian motorcyclist injured Saturday morning

A Lake Lillian motorcyclist was injured Saturday morning. A Lake Lillian motorcyclist was injured Saturday morning.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:30 a.m. on June 5, Joseph Hoeper, age 36, was traveling eastbound of 120th Avenue SE. On the 5300 block, Hoeper lost control and entered the ditch. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to Carris Health – Rice Hospital in Willmar.