Lakefield City Clerk’s employment terminated

Lakefield City Clerk Brian Rossow is no longer employed by the city.

The Lakefield City Council voted to let Rossow go at a meeting on July 22, according to a city employee. The employee refused to give her name and said she did not want to be associated with the matter.

Rossow was an “at will” employee, according to the source, who said Rossow’s termination was, therefore “for no reason.” She was not aware if Rossow is under investigation or if criminal charges against him are pending.

SMN has also contacted the Jackson County Attorney about any potential investigations into Rossow. This story will be updated accordingly.