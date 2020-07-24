Lamberton man charged in ATV that injured passenger

(Redwood Falls, MN) – A Lamberton man has been charged for an ATV crash that injured his friend and passenger.

Colby Robert Davis, 23, was charged last week with criminal vehicular operation in Redwood County Court.

On April 26, according to a criminal complaint, Davis was driving a Polaris Ranger ATV around Clements with his friend, a 17-year-old male, who was riding passenger. Police say the gas cap of the ATV was missing and the fuel filler had been taped closed.

Court documents say Davis was driving in the area of Center St and 220th St when the ATV skidded off the roadway and into the ditch, where it rolled twice. Fuel spilled on the teen in the passenger’s seat, and the boy became trapped in the ATV, which started on fire, according to the complaint.

Police say Davis had to extricate his friend from the ATV, and the teen’s family transported him to Redwood Hospital, then to Park Nicollet Burn Center for treatment.

The complaint says Davis left the scene of the crash, and didn’t report the incident to law enforcement until May 1.

In an interview with investigators, Davis admitted to the crash and the fire, but denied knowing his friend was injured at the time of the incident. Police say Davis had sent a message to his friend about a half-hour after the crash had occurred: “Jess this is Colby. Let me know what happens at the hospital. Let me know what else I can do.”

Davis is due in court on August 17 for his initial appearance.